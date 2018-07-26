Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Abused children whipped, kept in dungeon-like room

July 26, 2018 2:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple has been charged after authorities say their five children were punished with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by a police officer as a “dungeon.”

Thirty-two-year-old Yenier Conde and 28-year-old Sarah Conde were charged last week with child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

The Lansing State Journal reports Thursday that their children were kept in the bedroom without food or water.

The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The children are now between the ages of 6 and 11 and have been placed in foster care. The couple has since lost custody.

Sarah Conde has an Aug. 3 hearing. Her attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer or court hearings for Yenier Conde.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington