Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Boy shoots his wrist with mom’s gun as she drives

July 10, 2018 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the wrist with his mother’s gun while she was driving him to a doctor’s appointment and talking on the phone.

Virginia State Police said in a statement it happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

They said the boy unbuckled his child seat and pulled the gun from his mother’s purse. The mother told investigators she was on the phone and unaware of her son’s actions.

Police said the 28-year-old woman heard a loud bang and saw her son had shot himself. She drove him to an urgent care center and he was taken to a hospital. He’s reported in stable condition

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Police said the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be consulted to determine if charges should be filed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington