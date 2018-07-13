Listen Live Sports

Police: Charlottesville, Virginia preps for white extremists

July 13, 2018 7:10 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, say the city is preparing for a worst-case scenario for the August 12 anniversary of a deadly white supremacist rally.

The city is fighting in federal court to deny organizer Jason Kessler a permit for another “Unite the Right” rally. Police Chief RaShall Brackney said Charlottesville needs to be prepared whether or not Kessler succeeds.

The Daily Progress reports that community members and state and local officials gathered Thursday to discuss preparations.

Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy notes that the city’s new event and park regulations prohibit items that can be weaponized.

Virginia State Police Capt. Craig Worsham said state, local and regional authorities will be operating under a single unified plan that weekend.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

