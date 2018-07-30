Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Crash that killed 3, hurt 1 not noticed for 18 hours

July 30, 2018 6:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a crash that killed three people and seriously injured another may have gone unnoticed for nearly 18 hours.

The car, off a road and hidden by dense vegetation, was spotted by someone walking along Route 88 in Hampton Falls at 11 a.m. Sunday. But police believe the crash may have happened as early as 6:30 p.m. the previous night. The driver, 21-year-old Jacob Raymond, of Exeter, was killed, along with two passengers: 18-year-old Sarah Frost, of Exeter, and 22-year-old Stephen Hansen, of Seabrook.

A third passenger, 19-year-old Daniel Petruzzelli, of Manchester, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car went off the road going around a curve, and that excessive speed appears to be a factor.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington