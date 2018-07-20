Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Doctor fatally shot while riding bike in Houston

July 20, 2018 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a doctor was fatally shot as he rode his bicycle through the city’s Texas Medical Center by an unidentified man who was also on a bike.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Friday as the doctor was going northbound through the medical center.

Finner says the suspect rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots.

The doctor was hit at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

His name was not immediately released. Police say he was a doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Finner says the search continues for the suspect.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington