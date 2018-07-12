Listen Live Sports

Police: Dog rescued from hot car while owner was in jail

July 12, 2018 5:46 pm
 
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A good Samaritan has helped rescue a dog left in a hot car after its owner was arrested in Maine.

The Sun Journal reports 37-year-old Season Bartley, of Poland, had been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting with her fiancé Saturday at a Walmart in Auburn. Police say a good Samaritan called 911 the next day when she saw Bartley’s dog in the car alone. The temperature inside the car had been 103 degrees.

The dog had been taken to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston. Bartley picked the dog up after she was released on bail.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says Bartley was taken to jail by the department’s canine officer but “still didn’t think to mention it.”

Bartley didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

