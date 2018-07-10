Listen Live Sports

Police: Drunken woman repeatedly threw kittens into pond

July 10, 2018 10:54 am
 
PHIPPSBURG, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they rescued two kittens from a pond, and they accused their owner of being inebriated and repeatedly tossing the animals into the water.

Phippsburg Police Chief John Skroski says Justine Lovig was charged with operating under the influence, cruelty to animals and violation of probation.

He tells the Bangor Daily News that an officer arrived to find her emerging from a pond with two soaked kittens Wednesday.

Her kittens were taken to Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick.

A phone number for Lovig could not be located and it’s unclear if she has an attorney. She’s scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Sept. 11.

