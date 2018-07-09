Listen Live Sports

Police ID driver of truck in fatal crash, no charges filed

July 9, 2018
 
TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A Delaware highway crash that killed a New Jersey man and his four daughters is still under investigation.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when Delaware State Police say a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the family’s minivan and another car.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland. No charges have been filed.

Police identified the father as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey. News outlets identified the daughters as 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries.

