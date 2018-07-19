Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Missing Indiana 9-year-old, mom found safe

July 19, 2018 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northern Indiana say a 9-year-old boy has been found safe after being abducted by his mother, who doesn’t have custody.

Jessica McBrier, a spokeswoman for the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office, says John D. Gyuriak and 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak were found Thursday morning at a gas station in South Bend. She says additional details about the case are expected to be released later.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert earlier in the day for the boy, who had last been seen late Wednesday in South Bend.

The alert said the boy was “believed to be in extreme danger,” but didn’t explain why.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington