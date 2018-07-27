Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say ‘suspicious item’ at Trump Tower deemed safe

July 27, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say suspicious items found inside Trump Tower have been determined to be harmless.

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism chief, James Waters, said Friday on Twitter that packages found in the building “have been deemed safe” by the department’s bomb squad.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted that the items “turned out being USB chargers but always better to be safe than sorry.”

An officer at President Donald Trump’s high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4:30 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper while police investigated.

The Republican president was not in New York on Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington