Police: Man breaks into auto dealership, steals car

July 24, 2018 2:56 pm
 
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused a man of breaking into an auto dealership, defecating on the floor, and stealing a car.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Rosati had been arrested Monday on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and breach of bail conditions. He had an arraignment Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police say Rosati broke into the Merrimack business Monday. They say he defecated on the floor and had tried to gain entry into the safe before getting into a car and driving away. As he made his getaway, he struck other cars in the lot.

