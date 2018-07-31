Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man fatally struck after retrieving dropped phone

July 31, 2018 11:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Investigators say a California man was struck and killed on a Connecticut highway after he accidentally dropped his cellphone out the window of a vehicle and then got out to retrieve it.

State police on Tuesday identified the man who died in the Monday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Orange as 34-year-old Hoa Ngo, of Sacramento.

Investigators say Ngo was riding with three friends in a pickup truck that was towing a boat trailer when his cellphone fell out an open window.

After the pickup stopped on the shoulder of the highway, police said the man got out and ran across three lanes to retrieve his phone. When he started walking back to the truck, he was hit by a car and killed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

No charges have been filed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington