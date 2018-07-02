Listen Live Sports

Police: Man pours gasoline on girlfriend, threatens her

July 2, 2018 10:41 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man police say poured gasoline on his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to set her on fire has been charged with attempted murder.

The Republican reports firefighters responded at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, where they learned the man had poured gasoline all over his girlfriend and throughout the apartment.

The woman had been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect has also been charged with attempted arson.

Police say they could not disclose the suspect’s name because they are barred by state law from revealing information about domestic assault arrests.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

