Police: Man sexually assaulted woman in front of her kids

July 12, 2018 6:22 pm
 
PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman in front of her two daughters during a two-hour kidnapping in Georgia.

Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes tells The Telegraph of Macon that 58-year-old Jessie Lee McCrary kidnapped the 39-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter from their home Monday. He is also accused of kidnapping the woman’s 17-year-old daughter at school.

Dykes says McCrary shot at the woman before taking them to a remote area of Houston County. Police say he later sexually assaulted the woman outside of the car while the children remained inside.

Police say the victims were eventually dumped on the side of a roadway and McCray fled in the vehicle.

McCrary was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

