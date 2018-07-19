Listen Live Sports

Police: Man suspected of burglaries in 9 states arrested

July 19, 2018 1:19 pm
 
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts and wanted in nine states has been arrested by police in Maine.

York County Sheriff William King Jr. says an investigation by his department and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 55-year-old Joseph Hodge of Jacksonville, Florida. The Portland Press Herald reports Hodge was taken into custody early Wednesday at an Auburn motel.

King says Hodge has multiple warrants for theft-related offenses in Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Arkansas.

He was named a suspect in multiple robberies around Maine as the investigation got underway Monday.

Hodge’s next court appearance will be Oct. 4 in Alfred Superior Court.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hodge had a lawyer.

