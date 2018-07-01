Listen Live Sports

Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by on-duty officer

July 1, 2018 11:48 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian who was struck by an on-duty police officer in Louisiana has died.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reports the pedestrian who was struck by an on-duty Baton Rouge police officer on Saturday has been identified as 51-year-old John Payne. Officials say Payne was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officer was not injured in the crash and has been placed on paid administrative leave. Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. says speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

