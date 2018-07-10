Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police revive child found unresponsive in swimming pool

July 10, 2018 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police officers say their training kicked in when they resuscitated a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in New Jersey’s largest city.

Police body cam video shows Newark police officers hitting the child on her back as she struggled to breathe on Sunday night. The girl started crying.

Newark Public Safety director Anthony Ambrose says the girl is in stable condition.

The girl was wearing a floatation device in the pool. It’s not clear how she became submerged or whether she had adult supervision.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington