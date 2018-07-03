Listen Live Sports

Police seek man who pulled on woman’s hijab at restaurant

July 3, 2018 10:46 am
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who yanked on a woman’s hijab at a restaurant.

Authorities say the 25-year-old woman was sitting at a table at The Farm in Manchester on June 22 when the man unfamiliar to her pulled on her hijab without saying a word. The head scarf is worn by some Muslim women.

The man left the restaurant shortly afterward when the woman’s co-workers confronted him at the bar.

Police say the woman suffered discomfort to her chin and head.

The man is wanted for a charge of simple assault.

