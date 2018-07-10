Listen Live Sports

Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint

July 10, 2018 6:25 pm
 
DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A complaint of racial profiling at a fireworks show has sparked an investigation of a group of Connecticut police officers.

The New Haven Register reports several Derby officers are a part of the probe that began with a complaint filed on July 5 by a woman about an alleged occurrence of racial profiling at the annual fireworks show in the area.

According to a WTNH broadcast, the woman is a 16-year-old’s mother who says her son witnessed officers racially profiling a group of people.

Police say the teen gave them a detailed statement about what happened and provided low-resolution cellphone videos.

Police Chief Gerald Narowski says the department will begin a formal investigation.

There is no further information about how many officers were involved or their identities.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

