Police: West Virginia man faked own kidnapping to get money

July 10, 2018 1:16 am
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man is accused of faking his own kidnapping in order to get money from his family.

WBOY-TV reports Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Preston Smith of Morgantown.

Deputies say Smith allegedly sent a text message and called his brother indicating he was being held at gunpoint and that a kidnapper was demanding $2,000 in order to release Smith. Smith’s brother called the sheriff’s department, and deputies who responded to a convenience store found Smith without anyone holding him against his will.

Smith was charged with conspiracy and was being held Monday on $10,000 bond in the Northern Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Information from: WBOY-TV, http://www.wboy.com

