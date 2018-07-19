Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was driving drunk when she struck and seriously injured her 15-year-old sister, who had apparently jumped on the hood of the moving vehicle and was hit after falling off.

Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The teen remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition. Her name has not been released.

The teen’s 23-year-old sister was arrested at the scene following an alleged altercation with police. She faces four counts of aggravated assault against police, as well as single counts of drunken driving and reckless endangerment.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.