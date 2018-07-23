Listen Live Sports

Prep school rocked by sex abuse cases gets interim rector

July 23, 2018 3:15 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elite New England prep school that’s been rocked by years of sexual abuse claims has hired an interim rector.

Amy Richards starts at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, on Aug. 1, and will stay through June 30, 2019.

She succeeds Michael Hirschfeld, who retired June 30 after serving as rector since 2011. He was not accused of wrongdoing.

Richards taught math at St. Paul’s from 1984 to 1994 and directed its advanced studies program.

She most recently was head of the Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough, California. She also worked at the Riverdale Country School and The Spence School, both in New York.

The state attorney general’s office began investigating last summer after St. Paul’s put out its own report about sexual assaults by teachers. Claims date to 1948.

