Prep school with history of sex abuse cases names new rector

July 30, 2018 4:19 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elite prep school in New Hampshire rocked by years of sexual abuse claims has appointed its 14th rector.

Kathleen Carroll Giles will start July 1, 2019 at St. Paul’s School. She will follow Amy Richards, who will serve as interim rector of the Concord school up until then.

Michael Hirschfeld retired June 30 after serving as rector since 2011. He was not accused of wrongdoing.

Giles has been head of school at the Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts, since 2003.

An independent investigation into St. Paul’s last year detailed five decades of sexual misconduct involving more than a dozen former faculty and staff members.

St. Paul’s School recently announced initiatives to support abuse survivors including a victims’ therapy fund.

