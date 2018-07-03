Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Priest who booted funeral from church placed on leave

July 3, 2018 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland priest has been placed on administrative leave after he booted mourners from a church where they were to hold a funeral.

The Archdiocese of Washington announced Tuesday that the Rev. Michael Briese is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

On June 27, before a funeral for Agnes Hicks could begin at St. Mary Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall, WTTG-TV reports a guest knocked over a chalice, damaging it and angering the priest. Hicks’ daughter, Shanice Chisley, said Briese ordered everyone out and disrespected her deceased mother, saying “‘get this thing out of my church! Everyone get the hell out of my church!'”

The archdiocese says Briese apologized to the family. In a letter published in the local newspaper, Briese said anger “was the most inappropriate response.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington