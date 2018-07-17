Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Probation revoked for man in forced-abortion case

July 17, 2018 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to prison after initially getting probation for impregnating an 11-year-old girl who was then forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch reports a judge on Monday recommended a five to 15-year prison sentence for 36-year-old Michael Joe Adkins.

Adkins was sentenced in November to five years’ probation and 50 years’ supervised release with prison time suspended as part of a plea agreement for the 2011 crime.

Probation Officer Chris May filed a petition to revoke the probation in April after Adkins admitted to hitting his girlfriend. Adkins was jailed on the allegation and admitted to it after being held for days. Adkins also has been kicked out of a sex offender counseling program.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Adkins’ attorney, Connor Robertson, says Adkin’s rights were violated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington