Prosecutor: Man driving drunk on sidewalk hits, kills infant

July 9, 2018 2:45 pm
 
RARITAN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was driving drunk when he struck three people on a sidewalk, killing an infant and seriously injuring the child’s mother and 5-year-old brother.

Somerset County prosecutors say Ronald Rebernik faces vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges stemming from Saturday’s accident in Raritan. It wasn’t known Monday if the 62-year-old Raritan man has retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say Rebernik’s SUV struck two parked cars before hitting the three victims, then re-entered the roadway and hit two more parked cars before his vehicle became disabled.

The 36-year-old mother was pushing the infant in a stroller, while her other son walked beside her. The baby was flown to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The mother remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition, while the 5-year-old was in critical condition.

