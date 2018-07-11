Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutor: UT student’s belongings link suspect to slaying

July 11, 2018 4:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eyeglasses found near the body of a University of Texas freshman in 2016 match an unusual prescription belonging to the 20-year-old man accused in her death, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez also listed items that authorities said belonged to the 18-year-old victim that were found at various places where police say Meechaiel Criner was staying. Those items included a black boot, a laptop, a duffel bag, school work and the book “All the Light We Cannot See.”

Criner is on trial for capital murder in death of Haruka Weiser, a dance major from Portland, Oregon, who was strangled and sexually assaulted. Authorities have said Weiser was killed on campus as she walked to her dormitory after leaving a rehearsal.

Criner, a 17-year-old foster care runaway at the time of the killing, faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gonzalez said a yellow Killeen High School T-shirt left in an abandoned building near campus contained a hair that was traced to Weiser through DNA analysis. Criner, who was living in Killeen before running away to Austin about a week before Weiser’s death, had been spotted by firefighters at that abandoned building.

Criner’s attorney, Darla Davis, acknowledged that Criner had been living in abandoned buildings but said that he did not kill Weiser.

Thomas Weiser, a physician, told jurors that his daughter was a diligent student who came to UT on a dance scholarship.

___

This story has been corrected to show Haruka Weiser was 18 when she was killed, not 19.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington