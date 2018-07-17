Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutors: 5th child dies following New Jersey house fire

July 17, 2018 10:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fifth child has died following a New Jersey house fire that earlier claimed the lives of four other youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that 4-year-old Shamira Lopez has died.

Officials have previously said that Friday morning’s fire at a three-story home in Union City also killed three boys — 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada — and a 5-year-old girl, Mayli Wood.

A 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. A woman and a man are in stable condition.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Eight firefighters were treated, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.

The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington