Prosecutors: NYPD detective stalked ex, threw urine on door

July 3, 2018 5:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a former aide to a top New York City police official abused her position to torment an ex-lover and threw urine on the woman’s front door.

Detective Lori Campbell has been arraigned Tuesday on charges including stalking, criminal mischief and official misconduct. The 51-year-old is Chief of Department Terence Monahan’s former secretary.

Prosecutors say Campbell sent 2,400 unwanted text messages, tailed the woman and her husband in an unmarked police car and attacked her, sending her to the hospital for pacemaker repairs.

The Daily News reports Campbell was also accused of violating police rules by searching for the couple in a department database 10 times and placed on modified duty in February.

The NYPD says Campbell has since been suspended without pay. Her lawyer says she’ll fight the charges.

