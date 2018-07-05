Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

July 5, 2018 10:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off the coast of Massachusetts until the middle of the month to try to help endangered whales.

The protected area is located south of Nantucket and is designed to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales are among the most endangered marine mammals, and they have suffered from high mortality and low reproduction in recent years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s asking mariners to avoid the protected area altogether or travel through it at 10 knots or less until July 15. The agency says the move will hopefully protect the giant animals from ship strikes, which is a threat to their survival.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington