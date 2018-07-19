Listen Live Sports

Rosa Parks family house set for auction next week

July 19, 2018 11:13 am
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The house where civil rights icon Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is scheduled for auction next week with a minimum bid of $1 million.

Auctioneer Guernsey’s plans to put the house up for auction July 26 in New York City, and has set a pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $3 million.

The tiny wood-framed house was going to be demolished by the city of Detroit when it was rescued by Parks’ niece and a Berlin-based American artist who took it apart and shipped it to Germany, where he turned it into a work of art.

It has since been displayed in Rhode Island and is now in storage.

Proceeds from the sale will be split between Parks’ family and artist Ryan Mendoza.

