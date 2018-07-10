Listen Live Sports

San Francisco pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run dies

July 10, 2018 6:23 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A pedicab driver who was critically hurt last month by a hit-and-run driver along San Francisco’s waterfront has died.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew says 66-year-old Kevin Manning died from his injuries Monday night.

Manning was admitted to the hospital on June 27 along with a woman and two children. The four were hurt when a sedan smashed into them in the pedicab. The woman and her children were later released.

The crash happened along San Francisco’s embarcadero, a long, wide stretch of walkway that links restaurants and tourist attractions and is typically crowded with joggers, cyclists, walkers and tourists.

Police are still searching for the driver of a Honda Civic seen swerving through traffic shortly before the crash. The department posted video of the vehicle.

