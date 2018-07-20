Listen Live Sports

Search for ex-convict into 2nd day after he fled police

July 20, 2018 8:46 am
 
GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — The search is on in western New York for an ex-convict from North Carolina two days after authorities say he pointed a gun at A police officer during a traffic stop.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old David Clyde Morgan, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over Wednesday in Geneseo (jeh-NEH’-see-oh).

Officials say Morgan pointed a gun at the officer, who fired a shot. Morgan and a woman traveling with him then fled on foot.

She was captured soon afterward. Morgan remains at large Friday.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Sandra Brown of South Point, North Carolina. She was charged Thursday with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of stolen properties.

Brown is being held in jail on $100,000 bail. Prosecutors didn’t know if she has a lawyer yet.

