Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search on for roommate charged in professor’s slaying

July 10, 2018 8:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARRICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a university professor and killing the victim’s dog inside the Pennsylvania home they shared remains at large.

Joseph Martin is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 71-year-old Ricardo Tobia. His body was found Saturday at the Carrick home by police conducting a welfare check after Tobia’s sister said she couldn’t contact him.

Tobia was a voice instructor at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. He was a professor there for 35 years and worked part time.

An autopsy showed Tobia suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and neck, a laceration wound of the abdomen and a gunshot wound to the head. Tobia’s beagle had its throat cut and was shot in the head.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Authorities say the 35-year-old Martin has long dealt with psychiatric issues.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington