Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tropical Storm Beryl in Atlantic; 2nd named storm of season

July 5, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami say the storm’s winds had strengthened to 40 mph (65 kph) by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, forecasters said was likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land. The storm is located about 1,330 miles (2,140 kms) southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season. It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington