Sentencing postponed for teen in family’s fatal stabbings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday postponed sentencing for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three siblings after the defendant addressed the court and prosecutors read a letter from the adoptive mother of two surviving sisters.

Michael Bever was convicted in May on five counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbings and one count of assault on a sister who survived the attack. Jurors recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, but prosecutors have urged Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes to give Bever a life-without-parole sentence.

Standing before Holmes, Bever said he spends countless hours in his cell at the Tulsa County Jail thinking about what happened and pleaded for “a chance to have a normal life someday,” the Tulsa World reported .

“Every minute and every second, I’ve been thinking about what I could have done different and what kind of life I could have had with my family,” Bever said.

Bever was 16 when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their relatives at their suburban Tulsa home. Robert Bever, 18 at the time, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called Michael Bever “a mass murderer” and read a letter from the adoptive mother of the sister who survived the attack, now 16, and a then-2-year-old sister who was unharmed.

The letter said both surviving sisters will spend the rest of their lives “looking over the shoulders” if Bever is released. The older sister still bears visible scars from the attack, has frequent nightmares about the night of the murders and “is terrified of that thought that her brother could possibly be paroled and what he might do to her.”

Holmes postponed sentencing until Aug. 9. If sentenced to life with parole, Michael Bever will be eligible for parole after 38 years

