Several children rescued after 2 Northeast boating accidents

July 5, 2018 11:35 am
 
Two July Fourth boating accidents in the Northeast sent numerous children into the water, though no injuries were reported in either incident.

Authorities say five children were among eight people thrown overboard Wednesday afternoon when an overloaded boat traveling too fast hit a wave left by a passing ferry off the coast of Rhode Island.

Narragansett Harbormaster Kevin Connors says no one was hurt, but the children were “petrified.” They were wearing life jackets.

In New Jersey, several children were among 13 people rescued after a boat capsized at Burlington Island around 11 p.m. Wednesday. All 13 were safely rescued a short time later and taken to a dock in Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the boat to capsize.

