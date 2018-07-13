Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: 2 kids among dead in Houston-area murder-suicide

July 13, 2018 8:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A sheriff says three people are dead, including two children, in an apparent murder-suicide in the Houston area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the children had been in the care of their grandmother Thursday but that she stepped away for an errand. He says the boy and a girl, aged between 7 and 12 years old, were gone when she returned.

Gonzalez says the children were taken to another residence and fatally shot.

The man suspected of abducting the children then shot himself. Gonzalez says the man, who hasn’t been identified, is the father of one of the children. He says the children shared the same mother.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gonzalez says it’s “a dark day in Harris County” as authorities contend with another episode of family violence.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington