The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Sheriff: Alcohol likely factor in Georgia man’s drowning

July 11, 2018 5:24 am
 
OCONEE SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they found a man’s body in a lake, not far from where his empty canoe, sunglasses and a cooler of mostly empty beer cans were found.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills tells The Telegraph of Macon that the body of 53-year-old Robert Steven Orr was recovered Tuesday morning. Sills believes alcohol was a factor in Orr’s drowning, as he was reportedly intoxicated, disorderly and causing a disturbance near Oconee Springs Park on Monday afternoon.

He was seen paddling on the water around 3:30 p.m. Monday, and the sheriff’s office was called when his effects were found an hour later.

Sills says Orr frequently canoed near his home.

