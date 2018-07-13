Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Man was working on crane boom when it killed him

July 13, 2018
 
CHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says a man installing a boom extension on an old, truck-mounted construction crane in northern Iowa was crushed to death when the boom fell on him.

Fifty-seven-year-old Timothy Brandau was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday in Chester. An autopsy has been ordered.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Miner said Friday that Brandau told acquaintances that he needed the extra boom length for a construction job. Miner says Brandau hadn’t set up any safety support and was struck when the top part of the boom suddenly fell after he knocked out a connection pin.

Miner says Brandau was working alone.

Brandau bought, sold and repaired construction equipment at his property in Chester, a town of about 125 people that sits on the Minnesota state line.

