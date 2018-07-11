Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Mom tails man who kidnapped daughter at gunpoint

July 11, 2018 6:08 am
 
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman saw her daughter get kidnapped at gunpoint and shoved into a car, so she tailed them until authorities arrived.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells WTOK-TV that the victim’s mother called authorities Monday and said 30-year-old Chad Edward Fuller had kidnapped her daughter. The woman told authorities that Fuller had pointed a gun at her adult daughter, who is the mother of one of his children, and forced her into a car.

Sollie says the woman followed the two in her own car and stayed on the phone providing directions until deputies were able to intercept the vehicle. Sollie says Fuller was arrested without incident on a kidnapping charge. He posted bail and was released. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WTOK-TV, http://www.wtok.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

