Sheriff’s captain guilty of helping ‘Codfather’ smuggle cash

July 16, 2018 9:48 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff’s office captain has been convicted of helping a fishing magnate known as “The Codfather” smuggle profits of an illegal fishing scheme to Portugal.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Jamie Melo was convicted Monday of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States and structuring the export of monetary instruments. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office captain was acquitted of bulk cash smuggling.

Prosecutors say Melo asked friends and travel companies to carry envelopes of cash on a flight to Portugal for fishing magnate Carlos Rafael. Rafael pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and false labeling and fish identification.

Defense attorney Gary Pelletier says Melo is disappointed in the verdict. Pelletier says Melo maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

