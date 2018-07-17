Listen Live Sports

Slain girl identified after shooters fire into crowd

July 17, 2018 8:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 10-year-old girl who was killed when assailants fired into a crowd has been identified, and authorities have raised the number of adults wounded to four.

Donnetta Wilson tells news outlets her daughter, Makiyah Wilson, was killed Monday night when four masked men pulled into a northeast Washington courtyard and fired into a crowd of people. Metropolitan police released footage Tuesday of what’s believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, a black SUV with paper tags.

News outlets initially reported that two men and a woman were also found shot, but police now say three men and a woman were shot. One man was taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma for treatment.

Donnetta Wilson said her child was on her way to get ice cream when she was gunned down by “cowards.”

