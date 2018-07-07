Listen Live Sports

Small plane crashes in Orange Beach, Alabama

July 7, 2018
 
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Five people have survived a small plane crash in Alabama.

Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro says a pilot and four passengers were on board the plane, which crashed about 9:25 a.m. Saturday in a heavily wooded area near the Foley Beach Express toll road in Orange Beach.

Fierro says no one was seriously injured.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Brown says the group was from Louisiana and flying into Alabama for a golf outing. He says all were fortunate enough to walk away from the incident with just minor scrapes and bruises.

The names of the pilot and passengers were not immediately released.

Federal authorities are en route to investigate what caused the crash.

