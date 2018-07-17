Son of Greek billionaire found dead in Cleveland hotel room

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the son of a Greek billionaire was found dead in a Cleveland hotel room and three bags of cocaine were nearby.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Socrates S. Kokkalis was found dead at a downtown Marriott Hotel on Saturday afternoon. His father, Socrates P. Kokkalis Sr., is the founder of a Greek telecommunications company and the chairman of the Greek soccer team, Olympiacos. His son was the team’s vice president.

A police report said three baggies of cocaine were found in the younger Kakkalis’ room. The report says it appeared he died about 12 hours before his body was found.

The Cleveland police drug overdose death unit is investigating.

Advertisement

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.