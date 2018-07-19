Listen Live Sports

South Carolina deputies wound shooting suspect

July 19, 2018 8:08 am
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a vehicle chase in which a man fired at deputies through a sunroof with an assault rifle ended with deputies shooting and wounding the suspect.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email that deputies tried to stop a Spartanburg man and woman Wednesday to serve warrants.

Bobo said 33-year-old Jurrell Keith Thompson and 35-year-old Jodi Lea Stapleton drove away. Sheriff Chuck Wright says Thompson stood up through the sunroof and fired at deputies with what the sheriff called an “AK-47-style” weapon, striking several deputies’ vehicles. Wright said when the vehicle stopped, Thompson ran and continued firing and deputies shot him in the leg.

The deputies weren’t hurt. Thompson was released from a hospital and now faces three counts of attempted murder. Stapleton faces accessory charges.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

