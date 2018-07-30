Listen Live Sports

St. Louis store that was site of protests closes for a week

July 30, 2018 3:09 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis convenience store is closed for a week, and employees will receive sensitivity training, after two workers were accused of kicking a woman who was standing in front of the store.

Gas Mart says it is “committed to working with the community” after the incident that occurred July 24 at a store in north St. Louis. Both employees were charged with misdemeanor assault after video surfaced of the black woman being kicked as she argued with the two white men.

The incident led to several protests last week. Vandals damaged the store and tried to set a vehicle on fire.

Gas Mart says the two employees who allegedly kicked the woman have been fired. The company also apologized on the day of the incident.

