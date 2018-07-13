Listen Live Sports

Suspected California rapist posed as ride-hailing driver

July 13, 2018 8:03 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say a serial rape suspect has been arrested after he allegedly preyed on women by posing as a ride-hailing driver and picking up women waiting for rides.

Police said Friday that 37-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo of San Mateo was arrested on multiple charges including four counts each of felony rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and assault.

Vilchez Lazo allegedly committed at least four rapes, one in 2013 and three this year, with the most recent attack in June. Commander Greg McEachren says he often waited outside bars late at night, then drove to other locations.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Vilchez Lazo was being held at the San Francisco Jail on $4.2 million bail. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

