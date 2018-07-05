Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspects in Little Rock triple slaying charged in 4th death

July 5, 2018 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say two suspects in the 2017 killings of a 24-year-old woman and her two young children now face murder charges in a fourth slaying.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that police on Thursday announced capital murder and aggravated robbery charges against 25-year-old Michael Collins and his brother, 21-year-old William Alexander, in the death of 64-year-old Billie Thornton.

Thornton was found dead in his apartment in July of last year.

Collins and Alexander were already being held in the Pulaski County jail in the killings of Mariah Cunningham, 5-year-old Alayah Fisher and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The three were found dead Dec. 5 in southwest Little Rock. Police have not said how they were killed, but have said that Collins knew Cunningham.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington