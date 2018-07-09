Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

SWAT officer shoots Florida bar owner during standoff

July 9, 2018 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT officer shot and wounded the owner of a Florida bar during a standoff.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Connolly’s Irish Pub owner Leonard Nolan was injured Monday afternoon.

Longwood police say officers responded to the bar after a 911 hang-up call. Officials say Nolan had barricaded himself inside with a gun and refused to come out.

Authorities say Nolan pointed his gun at officers, and a SWAT member fired through a window. Nolan was taken to a hospital for treatment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The races of Nolan and the officer who shot him weren’t immediately reported.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington